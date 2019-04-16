Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Brown Obituary
HELEN MAE BROWN Toddville Helen Mae Brown, 88, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the Toddville Free Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Helen was born Jan. 12, 1931, in Center Point, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Abby (Schminkey) Matheny. On March 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to Michael Lee Brown. Helen was a self-employed house cleaner. She was a member of the Toddville Free Methodist Church and the Toddville Legion Auxiliary. Helen loved cleaning her house, crocheting, bowling, cooking and playing cards. She most enjoyed being with her family. Helen is survived by her four children, Dixie Wilson of Urbana, Patricia (Ron) Jons of rural Central City, Joseph (Ruby) Brown of Toddville and Karen Bloomquist (special friend Nelson) of Monticello; grandchildren, Lory, Sherry, Troy, Trisha, Trenae, Trent, Brett, Wade, Isabella and Felicia; 10 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great-grandchild; and brother, Robert Matheny of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Lee; 16 brothers and sisters; grandson, Taylor Bloomquist; and son-in-law, Donald Wilson. Memorials may be directed in Helen's memory to the Toddville Free Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Rock Ridge Care Center of Shellsburg for the wonderful care their mother received. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now