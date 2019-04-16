HELEN MAE BROWN Toddville Helen Mae Brown, 88, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, at the Toddville Free Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow at Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Helen was born Jan. 12, 1931, in Center Point, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Abby (Schminkey) Matheny. On March 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to Michael Lee Brown. Helen was a self-employed house cleaner. She was a member of the Toddville Free Methodist Church and the Toddville Legion Auxiliary. Helen loved cleaning her house, crocheting, bowling, cooking and playing cards. She most enjoyed being with her family. Helen is survived by her four children, Dixie Wilson of Urbana, Patricia (Ron) Jons of rural Central City, Joseph (Ruby) Brown of Toddville and Karen Bloomquist (special friend Nelson) of Monticello; grandchildren, Lory, Sherry, Troy, Trisha, Trenae, Trent, Brett, Wade, Isabella and Felicia; 10 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; one stepgreat-great-grandchild; and brother, Robert Matheny of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael Lee; 16 brothers and sisters; grandson, Taylor Bloomquist; and son-in-law, Donald Wilson. Memorials may be directed in Helen's memory to the Toddville Free Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Rock Ridge Care Center of Shellsburg for the wonderful care their mother received. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary