HELEN ELNORA BUNTING Marion Helen Elnora Bunting, 89, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home officiated by Pastor John Albertson. Helen was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Paeonion Springs, Va., to Carroll T. and Della E. (Burgess) Jones. She was schooled in Washington, D.C. In 1948, Helen moved to Arlington, Va., where she met the love of her life, Merle Bunting. They were united in marriage in September 1954. Soon after, they moved to Storm Lake, Iowa. Helen and Merle retired to Bella Vista, Ark., in 1994. Helen became a member of Beta Sigma Phi in 1969 in Storm Lake. She continued on in Bella Vista as well as in Marion, holding every office, and received a 50-year award. Helen enjoyed handcrafts, traveling, fishing and homemaking. Helen is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Merle Bunting of Marion; her son, Don and Susan (Barnes) Bunting of Anamosa; grand-daughter, Kaya (Scott) Primrose; grandson, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Krystin (Keirston) Peterson, Akshay (Jessalyn) Mutyala and Alex Primrose; great-great-grandchildren, Keirrah, Phinnic and Sylvia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Carroll T. Jones Jr. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019