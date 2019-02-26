HELEN L. BURNS Cedar Rapids Helen L. Burns, 90, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community's Arbor Place in Cedar Rapids, four years and one day after the passing of her beloved husband, Bob. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, at Sharon United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids conducted by the Rev. Kevin Moore. A private inurnment will be held at Linwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Helen was born Dec. 25, 1928, on a farm near Ottumwa, Iowa, the daughter of William and Mary (Townsley) Brooks. She graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1946. On April 7, 1947, Helen married Robert Dale Burns in Kansas City, Kan. She worked for Rockwell Collins for 30 years before retiring in 1990. Bob and Helen traveled extensively through the United States and made trips to Europe and China. Helen was a longtime member of Sharon United Methodist Church. Helen is survived by her sons, Steven (Valleri) Burns of Cedar Rapids, Robert (Jeryl) Burns of Urbana and Rex (Michelle) Burns of Gilbert, Ariz.; grandchildren, Shane, Jason (Julie), Jasmine, T.J., Daniel, Jacob, Ashley, Ali and Sara; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents, William and Mary Brooks; brothers, Melvin Brooks and Donald Brooks; and sister, Ruthann Rockett. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an Alzheimer's organization. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary