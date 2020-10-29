HELEN C. (HOWE) WILEY Keystone Helen C. (Howe) Wiley, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Salem United Methodist Church in Van Horne, with the Rev. Leonard Ranson officiating. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until service time. Masks and social distancing are suggested. Interment will be in the Walthman Cemetery, near Elberon. A memorial fund has been established. Helen was born Aug. 4, 1924, in Dysart, to Everett and Alma (Stahr) Howe. She graduated from Elberon High School. She met Ellsworth Wiley at a dance, and waited for him for five years, while he finished his military service. The couple married on Dec. 5, 1945, in Elberon. The couple farmed on Highway 21 near Elberon until moving to Irving in 1974. Helen worked at the Belle Plaine Care Center in the laundry and as the activities director. She was a member of the Elberon Methodist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to garden, raising both vegetables and flowers, and was an accomplished seamstress, sewing clothes and blankets for her grandchildren. Helen is survived by her son, Tommy Wiley of Albuquerque, N.M.; daughter, Nancy (Vic) Koster of Atkins; grandchildren, Justin (Jacqueline) Koster of Ely, Jared (Justine) Koster of Blairstown and Megan (Trevor) Dursky of Atkins; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Zelda Andresen, Keystone, and Linda (Tom) Lindgren, Cedar Rapids; brother, Allen (Linda) Howe, Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Helen (Dave) Hydock of Tulsa, Okla.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Ellsworth, in 2015; brothers, Delbert, Gerald "Jerry," and Stanford Howe; and sisters, Thelma Hansen and Marjorie Barta-Dowd. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.