|
|
HELEN "JANE" CARNEY Cedar Rapids Helen "Jane" Carney, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Jane was born in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Lanette and William Simons She is survived by her children, Shawn (Nancy) Carney of Madison, Wis., and their children, Patrick and Marigrace; and Shannon (Kevin) Tanner of Cedar Rapids and their children, Elizabeth, Andrew and angel Molly Jane, whom she lovingly greets in heaven. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and sister and her grandbaby, Molly Jane. She was a registered nurse and most recently had practiced at Family Physicians in Cedar Rapids, where she made many wonderful friends over the years. Jane cherished all time spent with her children and grandchildren. She loved her girls shopping trips, putting on dinner parties with her friends, decorating for holidays and adding her creative talent to make cards, gifts and treats so special. She is fondly remembered as one of the best homeroom moms ever! Her friendships and great times with Betty Bockenstedt Florence Renner, Shirley Bush and Sandy O'Hara, were treasures in her life. These ladies were a true blessing to each other and continue to be to our entire family. Jane had deep faith that she instilled in her family and was a lifelong member of All Saints Catholic Church. Her services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church. The Rev. John R. Flaherty will officiate. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Meadowview Memory Care, West Ridge Care Center and Northbrook Care Center. We are grateful for your gentle and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers if you so choose, the family requests donations to All Saints Catholic Church or to the Molly Jane Tanner Fund at St. Luke's Hospital, in care of Shannon Tanner. This is a fund that Jane helped create in memory of her granddaughter Molly Jane, to help all families suffering infant and child loss. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019