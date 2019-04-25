HELEN CARLSON Anamosa Helen Carlson, 79, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the Viola Methodist Church with interment in the Wilcox Cemetery in Anamosa. Pastors Jim and Kris May will officiate at the services. Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Memorials may be made to Above and Beyond Home Health Care or the Viola Methodist Church. Surviving is her husband of 58 years, Albert (Sonny) Carlson; two children, Kristin Carlson, Bettendorf and Scott (Kathy) Carlson, Kalona; two grandchildren, Cassie and Zac (Kat); and one step-great-granddaughter, Kaia. She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-granddaughter, Sarah; and her brother, Elmer. Helen Ilene Bigger was born Jan. 23, 1940, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was the daughter of Charles and Ida Anhorn Bigger. Helen graduated from the Viola High School in 1958. She continued her education at Iowa State Teachers College (UNI). Helen later worked at the REC in Anamosa. Helen Bigger and Albert Carlson Jr. were married Jan. 22, 1961, at the Viola Methodist Church. Helen worked for a short time for Joe McAleer. In 1978, Helen started working for the Anamosa Community Schools in Viola and the Middle School as a Library Aide and later in the office. She retired in 2002. Helen was a lifelong member of the Viola Methodist Church. She loved to work in her garden, especially with her flowers. She liked to play bridge; she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and Hawkeyes fan, especially Hawkeyes Women's basketball, and she was a member of the Red Hat Society. Helen most loved time spent with her family. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary