Helen Christopherser

HELEN ROSE CHRISTOPHERSEN Cedar Rapids Helen Rose Christophersen, 91, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Private family funeral services will be on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Interment will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream for this service can be viewed at: client. tribucast.com/tcid/13208475
at 10 a.m. Saturday. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of face masks or shields is required. Helen was born Jan. 31, 1929, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Vaclav and Mary (Novak) Skalicky. She graduated in 1947 from Wilson High School. Helen married Donald Christophersen on April 25, 1948, in Cedar Rapids. She was employed at Merchants National Bank as a bookkeeper from 1978 until she retired in 1991. Helen was a 60-year member of First Christian Church, where she served as a deaconess and financial secretary for 20 years. She also was a member of the following groups: Witwer Senior Center Writing Class, 50-year member of WFLA Lodge 262, member of Explorers Club of CNB, the Czech Heritage Foundation, United Commercial Travel (UCT), Blue Bird Leader and an assistant Cub Scout leader. Helen volunteered for five years and was a longtime member at the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library. Helen enjoyed sewing, knitting and gardening, even if it was in pots. She enjoyed her three trips to Europe and traveling to Hawaii and Alaska. Helen loved her Lord, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Helen is survived and lovingly remembered by her two children, Linda (Jackson) DeFrees of Marion, Iowa, and Mark Christophersen of Belle Plaine, Iowa; her seven grandchildren, Brian (Cherie) Ridenour, Jennifer (Roger) Jansen, Ariel (Philip) Stout, Kirsten (Lucas) Kalina, Austin Christophersen, Paige and Grace Christophersen; five great-grandchildren (with one on the way); five great-great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Theresa Christophersen; and many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Christophersen; and three siblings, Jan (Jack) Skalicky, Georgina Groth and Mary (Kit) Carson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the National Czech & Slovak Museum & Library. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com
.