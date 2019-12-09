|
HELEN CORENE VANDEN BOSCH Anthem, Ariz. Helen Corene Vanden Bosch, 77, of Anthem, Ariz., went peacefully to her Lord at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home. Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Iowa. Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Williamsburg. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lutheran Interparish School, 804 Court St., Williamsburg, IA 52361, or Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, 200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City, IA 52242-1009. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Helen was born in Orange City, Iowa, on Jan. 20, 1942, the daughter of John and Sadie (Van Peursem) Luchtenburg. She was baptized Feb. 8, 1942, at First Reformed Church, Orange City, Iowa. Helen attended grade school in Edgerton and graduated from Edgerton High School, Edgerton, Minn., in June 1960. She then received a medical assistant receptionist certificate the following September from the Professional Business Institute. On June 8, 1962, Helen was united in marriage to John Marvin Kreun at Bethel Reformed Church in Leota, Minn. They lived in Luverne, Minn., then moved across the world to Williamsburg, Iowa, in 1966. There they would enjoy 30 years of marriage, raising their two sons. On May 2, 1992, her beloved husband, John, passed away. In 2001, Helen became reacquainted with a dear friend, Roy. On May 11, 2002, Helen married Roy Vanden Bosch and moved to Chino, Calif., then to Ontario, Calif., and they most recently were residing in Anthem, Ariz. Throughout her life, Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loyal friend to many. She enjoyed taking care of her family, always the generous hostess. She loved to shop and decorate her home, especially at Christmas. Helen is survived by her husband, Roy, of Anthem, Ariz.; her sons, Michael (CeAnn) Kreun of Bloomington, Ill.; and Matthew (Kylie) Kreun of Huntersville, N.C.; stepson, Shane (Audrey) Vanden Bosch, Chino, Calif.; stepdaughter, Carmen (Sam) Knevelbaard of Windsor, Colo.; 10 grandchildren, Brant (Courtney) Kreun, Natalie Kreun, Lily Kreun, Jessica Vanden Bosch, Brianna Vanden Bosch, Jacob Vanden Bosch, Alexa (Matt) Herringshaw, Hunter Knevelbaard, Vanessa Knevelbaard and Sophia Knevelbaard; great-grandchild, Raneyn Herringshaw; and sister, Shirley (Marvin) Timmons, Willmar, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and two brothers, Paul Luchtenburg and Rodney Luchtenburg.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019