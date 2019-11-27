|
HELEN L. DALLMEYER Washington Helen L. Dallmeyer's journey of life ended Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, which would have been her late husband's 95th birthday. She passed away at the United Presbyterian Home in Washington, Iowa, after falling. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Kwang Song officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for the United Methodist Church or the Washington Tree Committee for tree planting at Sunset Park. Online condolences may be sent for Helen's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. Family condolences can be sent to 2160 190th St., Washington, IA 52353. Helen is survived by her son, Kent (Jane) Dallmeyer of Washington; daughter, Dae (Russ) Underwood of Johnston; three grandchildren, Kurt (Jan) Dallmeyer of Wellman, Karin Wellington of Boone and Brian (Liz) Underwood of Orlando, Fla.; and eight great-grandchildren, Cole, Kyle and Kellie Dallmeyer, Warren, Grant and Flora Wellington and Lydia and Elise Underwood. She also is survived by several nieces.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019