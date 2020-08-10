HELEN E. BECKER Hiawatha Helen E. Becker, 88, of Hiawatha, Iowa, died Saturday, Aug. 8, at Corridor Crossing Place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A Funeral Liturgy will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with a visitation one hour prior. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Norway, Iowa. Helen was born on June 20, 1932, in Fort Atkinson, Iowa, the daughter of Hugo and Adella (Tupy) Leibold. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. Helen was united in marriage to Francis Becker on May 2, 1959, at Immaculate Conception Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked for Northwestern Bell, Lennox Insurance, and MCI. Helen was a devoted wife to Francis and a loving mother to her children. Survivors include her children, Teresa (Tom) Wille of Hiawatha, Denise (Tony) Van Otegham of Victor, Iowa, and David Becker of Cedar Rapids; three half-sisters, Judy Zweibohmer, Jeanne Moscoso, and Florence Johnson; daughter-in-law, Jane Becker of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Austin Wille, MacKenzie (Jake) McKain, Mallory (Kase) Stolte, Evan and Wade Van Otegham and Bryan Becker; great-grandchildren, Gideon McKain, Lyric Stolte, and a baby boy on the way; and sister-in-law, Alice (Bill) Waters of Mount Clemens, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; son, Terry Becker; brothers, Henry and Edmund Leibold; and half-sister, Kathy Leibold. Memorials may be directed to the family for donation to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
