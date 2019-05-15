|
|
HELEN ANN (KRUEGER) EHLERT Lone Tree Helen Ann (Krueger) Ehlert, 69, a longtime resident of the Lone Tree area, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Lone Tree Health Care Center. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Lone Tree Cemetery. Following this, a celebration of Helen's life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helen's memory to Iowa City Hospice or Lone Tree Health Care Center in recognition of such compassionate care they provided Helen and her family. To view a more complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2019