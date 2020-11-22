HELEN T. ELIAS Iowa City On the 19th of February 1939, Helen Theresa Elias, nee Boland, the youngest of eight, was born outside of Elkader, on the family farm in Highland Township. With Paul, her husband of 25 years, she created a family of three children and three grandchildren, who mourn her passing. Helen, of Iowa City, passed peacefully in her home Nov. 17, 2020. Intersections with engineering, health care and business support led Helen to finalize her career with the Internal Revenue Service – Excise Auditing. Sharp-witted, resourceful and efficient, Helen mastered a day at the office as well as a well-kept home. A mom to all, her relationships with special family friends and a supportive figure raising her grandchildren were central to Helen's later years in life. Co-living between her children's homes to support their dreams showed the level of her unending generosity. Helen never knew a stranger – easy conversationalist, subtle humor, elegant yet approachable, her circle of friends wide -- yet her closest ties remained with family. Her exquisite taste, love of travel and cooking, Helen very much enjoyed the holidays, creating a feast in both food and festivity, all from the heart. Loved all things nature, Helen thoughtfully gave to the local community through the ARL and HACAP support among other charitable efforts. A warm thanks to Dr. Ashby and Shelby, as well as Iowa City Hospice Inc. Any memorials may be directed to your local animal shelter or food pantry. May her memory be a blessing for us all. Online condolences are welcome at www.iowacremation.com
under obituaries.