HELEN F. (SPROSTON) (HEEREN) SCHNEIDER Center Point Helen F. (Sproston) (Heeren) Schneider, 80, of Center Point, Iowa, died Sept. 15, 2020, at Hiawatha Care Center. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Rogers Grove Cemetery in Ely, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Helen was born May 19, 1940, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Harry and Hazel (Snyder) Sproston. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1958. Helen was united in marriage to Norman G. Heeren in 1958. He passed away in 1977. Helen then married Robert Dean Schneider on July 18, 1987, at United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon, Iowa. She worked for Collins Radio, St. Luke's Hospital in the food service department, and did childcare in her home. Helen loved to go dancing with Norm. She enjoyed bowling, trips to the casino, and caring for the birds in her backyard. Survivors include her husband, Robert Schneider of Center Point; children, Rion Heeren of Tiffin, Alan Heeren of Marion, Vicky Faulkner of Cedar Rapids, Teri (Denny) Kauffman of Belle Plaine, Robert Schneider Jr., of Las Vegas, Vicki (Teddy) Rhuems of Independence, Mo., and Deb (Dave) Ellingrod of Urbana; grandchildren, Trixie, AJ, Amber, Cassie, James, Kyle, Tasha, Colin, Hannah, Dale Jr., Holli, Mike and Scott; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Danly of Mechanicsville, Jan (Ken) Coder of Anamosa and Jean (Luke) Allsup of Lisbon; and sisters-in-law, Tess Heeren of Marion, Jean Heeren of Las Vegas, Karen Cain of Missouri, Betty Heeren of Marion and Rose (Cleve) Simpson of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; brothers, Robert, Kenneth (Elmorie) and Jim (Shirley); brothers-in-law, Jim Danly, Joe Cain, Lymon, Elmer, Maynard, Wayne and Dennis Heeren; son-in-law, Van Faulkner; and granddaughter, Michelle. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Hiawatha Care Center for their loving care of Helen. Memorials may be directed to Hiawatha Care Center or St. Luke's Charitable Foundation. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
