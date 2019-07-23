Home

Helen Fetzer

Helen Fetzer Obituary
HELEN LEONA FETZER North English Helen Leona Fetzer, 94, of North English, formerly of Williamsburg, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Victor. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Memorials may be directed to the family in Helen's name. She is survived by a son, William (Pam) of Williamsburg; a daughter, Nancy Pettibone (Tim) of Pleasant Grove, Utah; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Fetzer of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Kuesel Meyer; her husband, Charles, in 2011; a son, Don; brothers, Harvey and Roy; and sisters, Glenna and Esther. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019
