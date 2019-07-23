|
HELEN LEONA FETZER North English Helen Leona Fetzer, 94, of North English, formerly of Williamsburg, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the English Valley Care Center. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Victor. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo. Memorials may be directed to the family in Helen's name. She is survived by a son, William (Pam) of Williamsburg; a daughter, Nancy Pettibone (Tim) of Pleasant Grove, Utah; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a daughter-in-law, Rosemary Fetzer of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anna Kuesel Meyer; her husband, Charles, in 2011; a son, Don; brothers, Harvey and Roy; and sisters, Glenna and Esther. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 23, 2019