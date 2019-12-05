|
HELEN GERST Anamosa Helen Gerst, 88, of Anamosa, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. The Rev. Rodney Bluml will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 8:30 a.m. to the time of service at the church. Thoughts, memories, and condolences may be shared with the family at goettschonline.com. Helen Marie Osterkamp was born April 5, 1931, in Anamosa, the daughter of Carl and Anne (Ketelsen) Osterkamp. Helen was working as a waitress at Ruby's Cafe in Anamosa when she met Dale Gerst. On June 14, 1948, the couple married in Anamosa. She was later employed at Collins Radio in Anamosa, and later operated the Gerst Farmers' Market, and went on to work at McNamara's Laundromat. She enjoyed antiquing and going to garage sales. She was an avid reader. She was a mild mannered, good German woman who cherished her family and loved to spend time with them. Those remembering her are her husband of 71 years, Dale; her children, C. Ed (Susan Koppenhaver) Gerst, Anamosa, Bob (Linda) Gerst, Buffalo Grove, Ill., and Jerry Gerst, Anamosa; grandchildren, Brandon (Megan Sasina) Gerst, Brielle (Eric Kula) Gerst, Dominique Gerst, Cassandra (Michael) Druen, Sean (Samantha) Gerst, Chad Gerst and Aaron (Adrian) Gerst; great-grandchildren, Leigha, Maddox, Aminah, Riley, Amelia, Tori, Mia, Abby, Evan, Adian and Asher; a brother-in-law, Leo (Lois) Gerst, Phoenix, Ariz.; and her special friend, Jolene Jensen. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter-in-law, Donna Gerst, two sisters and two brothers. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of the Anamosa Care Center for the excellent loving care Helen received.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019