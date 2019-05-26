HELEN A. HANSEN Cedar Rapids Helen A. Hansen, 99, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community in Cedar Rapids. Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The family will greet friends one hour before the service at the chapel. A reception will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Family Center following services. Private inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Helen A. Hansen was born Sept. 18, 1919, in New Hartford, Iowa, the daughter of Ray and Laura (Knipe) Dodd. She graduated from New Hartford Consolidated School as the valedictorian in 1937. Helen then graduated in 1939 from Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls. Helen taught school in Alexander, Iowa, in 1939 and 1940. She was united in marriage to Lester Hansen on June 8, 1940, at the New Hartford Methodist Church. Over the years, they lived in New Hartford, Cedar Falls, Decorah, Maquoketa and Cedar Rapids. After Lester passed away on Nov. 15, 2004, Helen moved to The Meth-Wick Community in 2005. Helen was a member of Lovely Lane Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids, the Women's Relief Corp and Rebecca Lodge No. 46, where she was Past Noble Grand in New Hartford. Helen enjoyed reading, playing cards, golfing, supporting the Hawkeyes and UNI Panthers and traveling with Lester, especially winters in Gulf Shores, Ala. Helen was a homemaker. She loved the time spent with her beloved family and friends. Helen was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Helen is survived by two sons, Robert (Carole) and Roger (Harlene), all of Cedar Rapids; a grandson, Brice (Jill); and great-grandsons, Oliver and Finnegan, all of Duluth, Minn.; a sister, Charlotte Anton of La Porte City; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester; her parents; two sisters and their husbands, Vivian and Denzel Nicholson and Winifred and Dale Goodsell; and in-laws, Beryl Anton, Earl and Marian Hansen. The family would like to thank all the staff from The Meth-Wick Community for their love, support and tender care given to Helen. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019