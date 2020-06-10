HELEN THERESA HAWKER Cedar Rapids Helen Theresa Hawker, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at West Ridge Care Center following a long illness. Funeral service: Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church by the Rev. Ivan Nienhaus. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Family and friends must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines when attending a visitation and funeral service. Helen is survived by two sons, David of Cedar Rapids and Rick of Solon; daughter Karla (Ronnie) Dunn of Shellsburg; five grandchildren, Jamie, Clint, Colby, Alexandra and Tyler; one great-grandson, Abel; two sisters, Mary Jane (Peter) Reichenhauer and Velma (John) Krapfl; two brothers, Charles (Ann) Recker and Donald (Joan) Recker; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; daughter, Julie; infant son, John; and siblings, Germaine (Alphonse) Kelchen, Esther (John) Reichenauer, Louis (Mildred) Recker, Sister Margaret Ann Recker, Robert Recker, George (Maureen) Recker, Ralph (Eileen) Recker, David Recker and Karol Koch. Helen was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Dyersville, the daughter of George and Ludwina Burkle Recker. She married Duane Hawker on Jan. 4, 1955, in Dyersville. Helen was a homemaker and she also baby-sat her grandchildren for many years. Helen enjoyed a clean house, baking, cooking and playing cards. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Helen's family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Care for their wonderful and compassionate care. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 10, 2020.