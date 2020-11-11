HELEN I. (EGGLESTON) BERRY Vinton Helen I. (Eggleston) Berry, 97, of Vinton, died peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date with interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Helen was born in Vinton on Sept. 6, 1923, to Lewis E. Eggleston and Jesse K. (Watts) Eggleston. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1941. Helen married Marshall D. Berry on Dec. 5, 1945, in Vinton. Helen is survived by her children, John M. (Mary) Berry, Vinton, Cynthia L. (William) Russo, Florence, Ariz., and Laurie E. Berry, Minnetonka, Minn.; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall, in 2008; and their son, Bruce, in 1970. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
