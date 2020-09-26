HELEN IRENE LIVENGOOD Iowa City Helen Irene Livengood, 102, of Iowa City, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City. Private memorial service will be livestreamed from Cornell College at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, on the "Remembering Irene Livengood" facebook page. To be able to watch the services, please search "Remembering Irene Livengood" group on Facebook and request to join the group. The services will be available to watch after the time of services as well. Memorials may be made to Cornell College Alumni & College Advancement at 600 First St. SW, Mount Vernon, IA, 52314-1098, for future tree plantings and landscaping. For a complete obituary and to share a condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
.