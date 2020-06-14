Helen J. Schaeffer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELEN J. SCHAEFFER Decorah Helen J. Schaeffer, 94, of Decorah, Iowa, passed away Sunday evening, June 7, 2020, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah. A private family graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Ossian, Iowa. Helen "Sandy" Schaeffer was born Nov. 2, 1925, at the Sand Farm near Ossian, Iowa, the daughter of Sylvia (Forde) Sand and Nanfred Sand. She had a deep love for the Sand Farm and willingly participated in the outdoor work: milking, driving the tractor and harvesting crops. She attended the Ossian Public School and graduated in 1943. After completing a certificate for teacher's training at Luther College, she was proud to have the first kindergarten class at Ossian. She continued summer school and received her B.A. from Luther in 1961. Helen taught other grades at Linn-Mar Community Schools in Marion. She met and married a fellow teacher, Wm. Dean Schaeffer. They were active members of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection until retiring in 1992. They moved to Decorah and became active members of Decorah Lutheran Church. Helen enjoyed writing hymns and poetry. Sandy is survived by her children, Teresa (Scott) Swenson, Iowa City, Timothy (Kimberly) Schaeffer, Otho, and Jeffery (Patti) Schaeffer, Anamosa; her grandchildren, Kristine Swenson (Zachary) McBeth and Finley, Jacob (Jessica) Swenson, Erin Schaeffer, Jeffery Jr. (Nielie) Schaeffer and children, Nicholas Schaeffer; and special friends, Arlene and Daryl Lang and children. She also is survived by her sisters and brother, Marjorie (Thomas) Golden, Janet Pinch, Jacob Sand of Henderson, Nev., and Sylvia Elaine Evans (Robert) of Indianola, Iowa. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; parents; sister, Shirley Brainard; and four brothers, Robert, Gregory, Richard and Nanfred Jr. The family would like to give special thanks to the hospice care at Aase Haugen Home, and her nephews and their wives, Alan and Cara Sand, Kevin and Leslie Sand and Dan and Carole Sand, for their many kindnesses to her. Also special thanks to her Decorah family at the Magpie Coffeehouse and, of course, the Hometown Taxi guys for all their help! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Decorah Lutheran Church Youth Ministry, 309 Winnebago St., Decorah, IA 52101 or Winneshiek Medical Center Hospice, 901 Montgomery St., Decorah, IA 52101. Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.fjelstul.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fjelstul Funeral Home - Decorah
306 East Water Street
Decorah, IA 52101
563-382-5210
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 11, 2020
Helen was such a delightful lady and always expressing her gratitude and blessing for family, friends, and her health. Her beautiful smile was a ray of sunshine on often busy/hectic days. I will miss seeing her at Magpie and about time and her reminder to be grateful for the all the wonderful big and little things we have in our lives.
Sarah Wymer
Friend
June 11, 2020
My sympathies to the family.

Whenever I went into Magpie, Helen was right there was the biggest smile and said "Good Morning!" She made my day every time I saw her. She was a special woman who spread love in just her smile.
Lynette Matter
June 11, 2020
May you find comfort in the thought that God is with you always. We loved her.
The Daryl &Arlene Lang Faily
Family
June 10, 2020
My sympathies to the family of "Miss Sand". I loved her SO much when she was my kindergarten teacher at Ossian about 1951 or 1952. My parents had a tavern in Ossian at that time. I was only able to be in kindergarten for the first semester because we moved back to my grandparents farm near Rossville. My grandparents moved to Ossian to continue operating the tavern. I wanted to live with them so I could stay in school with Miss Sand (but that did not go far). She left an impression on me that has been everlasting. I remember a field trip to Calmar where there was a traveling truck with snakes in it. I did not like that! I remember learning songs to sing, and I remember her reading "THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD" to us. Your Mom taught many students in her teaching career and the lessons that she taught are long forgotten. What is remembered though, she was a teacher who treated each child as her own, helping them, encouraging them, guiding them to be confident, and able to solve problems which they would use in their grown up life. Treasure the many memories that you have of your Mother - God needed another Teacher in Heaven!
Connie L. (Kelly) Ellis
Student
June 10, 2020
Aunt Helen was such a blessing to me!!! Her faith, love of her family, and gift of writing were just a few of her amazing qualities. My heart is broken that I wont see her again on this earth, but Im so thankful for Gods promise that we will all be together in paradise!!!

Sending big hugs and my love to Teresa, Tim, Jeff and their families...
Krista Iverson
Family
June 9, 2020
Our sympathy to the Sand Family. Helen was a special lady.
Joyce Rawson
Classmate
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved