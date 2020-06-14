My sympathies to the family of "Miss Sand". I loved her SO much when she was my kindergarten teacher at Ossian about 1951 or 1952. My parents had a tavern in Ossian at that time. I was only able to be in kindergarten for the first semester because we moved back to my grandparents farm near Rossville. My grandparents moved to Ossian to continue operating the tavern. I wanted to live with them so I could stay in school with Miss Sand (but that did not go far). She left an impression on me that has been everlasting. I remember a field trip to Calmar where there was a traveling truck with snakes in it. I did not like that! I remember learning songs to sing, and I remember her reading "THE LITTLE ENGINE THAT COULD" to us. Your Mom taught many students in her teaching career and the lessons that she taught are long forgotten. What is remembered though, she was a teacher who treated each child as her own, helping them, encouraging them, guiding them to be confident, and able to solve problems which they would use in their grown up life. Treasure the many memories that you have of your Mother - God needed another Teacher in Heaven!

Connie L. (Kelly) Ellis

Student