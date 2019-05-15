HELEN L. JOSIFEK Shellsburg Helen L. Josifek, 94, of Shellsburg, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Rock Ridge Care Center in Shellsburg. Private family service will be held at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Josifek will officiate. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Wayne (Nancy) Josifek of Cedar Rapids, Doug (Lori) Josifek of Chico, Calif., Charles (Linda) Josifek of Cedar Rapids, Scott (Joy) Josifek of Commerce City, Colo., Susan (Ken) Kleinmeyer of Cedar Rapids and DeVonne (Rick) Bowman of Solon; 23 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are nieces, a nephew and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Josifek; brothers, Gearld Rolfe and Merwin Rolfe; a sister, Marge Erickson; and her grandson. Helen was born Nov. 8, 1924, in Lamont, Iowa, the daughter of Reuben and Ella (Binning) Rolfe. She married Charles D. Josifek on Oct. 13, 1946, in Cedar Rapids. Helen was a homemaker and a founding member of Cedar Hills Community Church. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. The family would like to thank Rock Ridge and the wonderful staff and nurses, Jodie, Kelly, Tosha, Sarah, and Hospice Compassus for the love and care for Helen. Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2019