Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
Helen L.


1924 - 2020
Helen L. Obituary
HELEN L. TIMKO Cedar Rapids Helen L. Timko, 95, of The Woodlands at Meth-Wick, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. A private family service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery at Cedar Rapids. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. She was born Aug. 10, 1924, in Portland Township, Ill., the daughter of Ralph and Mabel Brown Johnson. She was married in 1944 in Springfield, Ill., to Stephen A. Timko, who passed away Oct. 12, 2000. Survivors include three sons, Steve (Sandi) Timko of Bryan, Texas, Fred (Bev) Timko of Cedar Rapids and Chuck (Cheryl) Timko of Livingston, Texas; five daughters, Terry Hartz and Suzanne Kos of Cedar Rapids, Peggy (Jim) Le Grand of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kathie (Rick) Fadeley of Wilmington, N.C., and Jeanne Timko of Kansas City, Kan.; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at The Woodlands for the wonderful care they provided. Memorials can be made to the Meth-Wick Community. Since we are unable to be together, please share your support and memories with Helen's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020
