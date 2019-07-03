Home

HELEN BETTY LEASE Crawfordsville Helen Betty Lease, 93, of Crawfordsville, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Celebration of Life services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at United Church of Crawfordsville with Pastor Jason Collier officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Interment will take place at Crawfordsville Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the United Church of Crawfordsville, Camp Courageous and the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Online condolences may be sent for Helen's family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. She is survived by one daughter, Christine Stauffer and husband, Rick, of Mount Pleasant; four grandchildren, Doug Marsh and wife, Crystal, of Enumclaw, Wash., Angel Marsh of North Liberty, Arica Marsh of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Joshua Hesseltine and wife, Brooke, of Crawfordsville; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019
