HELEN LEE LODGE Nevada, Mo. Helen Lee Lodge, 63, of Nevada, Mo., passed away April 14, 2019, in Wichita, Kan. Helen was born Nov. 25, 1955, in Corning, Iowa, the daughter of Duane E. and M. Virginia Smith Lodge. She graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines and Central College in Pella. She was a teacher at Valley, then became a residence hall director at NIACC in Mason City. Between 1983 and 1991, she was hall director and assistant director of housing at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. From 1991 until her death, she was director of student housing and assistant dean of student life at Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. Helen was a genealogist. She taught classes in genealogy, English royal history and castles and cathedrals at Cottey Vacation College. She traveled with Cottey students to London, Paris and Madrid several times. She, her sister and mother traveled on genealogy trips yearly from 1986, to ancestral places in the U.S., England and France. Her nieces were treated to a family vacation to England in 2015, and many Memorial Day cemetery trips. Helen will be deeply missed by her sister, Marilyn; and brother, Kevin (Lana) Lodge, all of Cedar Rapids; and her beloved nieces, Hannah Mead (Brent) of Overland Park, Kan., and Sarah Lodge of Decorah. She was preceded in death by her father; mother; and brothers, Steven, in 1961, and Loren, in 2019. A memorial service will be held on the Cottey campus. Graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in West Liberty. Memorials may be made to Cottey College, 1000 W. Austin Blvd., Nevada, MO 64772. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019