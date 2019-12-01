|
HELEN LOUISE (DIETIKER) EHLTS Anamosa Helen Louise (Dietiker) Ehlts of Anamosa, Iowa, went to be with her maker Nov. 27, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. The Rev. Rodney Bluml will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.goettschonline.com. Helen was born Jan. 13, 1926, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mary (Guyan) Dietiker. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1944. Helen and Clarence Ehlts were married Aug. 29, 1945. She worked at several businesses in her hometown, then at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids. Her latest place of employment was at Collins Radio, retiring in 1988. Everywhere Helen went, people knew and loved her sense of humor. Her favorite things were fishing, dancing, mushroom hunting and traveling. She was very active, even after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's five years ago. The disease did not put a dent in her smile, nor did it dampen her laughter. Helen is survived by her daughters, Bonnita (Merlin) Martens and Carolyn (Joe) Walsh; her son, Scott (Joan) Ehlts; a son-in-law, D. Thomas Carmer; her grandchildren, Brian (Stacy) Martens, Rhonda Caszatt, Gabe (Meredith) Hansen, Jessica (David) Clark and Nicholas (Nikita) Ehlts; great-grandchildren, Kathryn Martens, Ellie Martens, Lucas Martens, Olivia Caszatt, Miles Clark, Emmeline Clark, Josalyn Ehlts and Kora Ehlts; her brother, James (Beverly); and her good friend Marvel Jackson, who stood by her to the end. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; daughter, Vicki Carmer; sisters, Dorothy and Lucille; brothers, Robert and Richard; and her parents. Memorials in her honor may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019