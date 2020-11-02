1/1
Helen M. Hubler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELEN M. HUBLER Iowa City Helen M. Hubler, 100, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020, in Iowa City. She was a resident of Legacy Gardens Memory Care. Helen was born Nov. 7, 1919, in Ryan, Iowa, to French-speaking Swiss immigrant parents Hermann and Georgina (Borel) Hubler. Her siblings included Max, Maurice, Fernand (Philip), Alice and Marguerite. She was a longtime resident of Iowa City and spent a career working at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa. She is survived by her nephew, Russell W. Hubler, and his wife, Nancy of Silverdale, Wash.; her great-niece, Melinda Zak of El Dorado Hills, Calif; and nephews, Maurice Hubler Jr., Robert Hubler and Loren Hubler, all of California. A special niece, Doris Wells of Covina, Calif., died earlier. Helen's independent spirit, cheerful outlook, tasty baked goods, long walks, and love of flowers and conversation are remembered and admired by her former N. Lowell and Rider Street neighbors. All of us wish to thank the staff at Legacy Gardens for their kind, steadfast care in making a home for her there. Au revoir. A private graveside service will be held at Golden Prairie Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved