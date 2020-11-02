HELEN M. HUBLER Iowa City Helen M. Hubler, 100, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2020, in Iowa City. She was a resident of Legacy Gardens Memory Care. Helen was born Nov. 7, 1919, in Ryan, Iowa, to French-speaking Swiss immigrant parents Hermann and Georgina (Borel) Hubler. Her siblings included Max, Maurice, Fernand (Philip), Alice and Marguerite. She was a longtime resident of Iowa City and spent a career working at the State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa. She is survived by her nephew, Russell W. Hubler, and his wife, Nancy of Silverdale, Wash.; her great-niece, Melinda Zak of El Dorado Hills, Calif; and nephews, Maurice Hubler Jr., Robert Hubler and Loren Hubler, all of California. A special niece, Doris Wells of Covina, Calif., died earlier. Helen's independent spirit, cheerful outlook, tasty baked goods, long walks, and love of flowers and conversation are remembered and admired by her former N. Lowell and Rider Street neighbors. All of us wish to thank the staff at Legacy Gardens for their kind, steadfast care in making a home for her there. Au revoir. A private graveside service will be held at Golden Prairie Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
