HELEN MACEK Cedar Rapids Helen Macek, 100, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Burial will be at Czech National Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Helen was born in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 21, 1920, as the daughter of William and Frances (Roushar) Smetana. She graduated from Franklin High School and lived in Cedar Rapids for the rest of her life. Helen married Mike Macek on Oct. 25, 1941. They had 58 wonderful years together until he passed away in November of 1999. She worked as an office manager for Drs. Leo Sedlacek, Moershel and Trumpe for more than 20 years and spent even more time caring for her mother and brother. Helen made friends everywhere she went. Her smile was infectious and she had an amazing way of making everyone around her feel special. She loved time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Helen spent many hours with friends golfing, playing tennis and playing cards. She also enjoyed being an active member of her church and volunteering for many local organizations. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Godfrey "Bo" Smetana. She is survived by her son, Gary (Diana) of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; two grandchildren, Craig Macek (Debby) of Tokyo, Japan, and Carrie Lamb (Colin) of Evergreen, Colo.; and five great-grandchildren, Maia Macek, Mason Macek, Chloe Lamb, Daphne Lamb and Reid Lamb. Memorials may be directed to either the Echo Hill Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids or Camp Courageous of Monticello, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
.