1/1
Helen Macek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HELEN MACEK Cedar Rapids Helen Macek, 100, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center. Burial will be at Czech National Cemetery, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Helen was born in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 21, 1920, as the daughter of William and Frances (Roushar) Smetana. She graduated from Franklin High School and lived in Cedar Rapids for the rest of her life. Helen married Mike Macek on Oct. 25, 1941. They had 58 wonderful years together until he passed away in November of 1999. She worked as an office manager for Drs. Leo Sedlacek, Moershel and Trumpe for more than 20 years and spent even more time caring for her mother and brother. Helen made friends everywhere she went. Her smile was infectious and she had an amazing way of making everyone around her feel special. She loved time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed. Helen spent many hours with friends golfing, playing tennis and playing cards. She also enjoyed being an active member of her church and volunteering for many local organizations. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Godfrey "Bo" Smetana. She is survived by her son, Gary (Diana) of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.; two grandchildren, Craig Macek (Debby) of Tokyo, Japan, and Carrie Lamb (Colin) of Evergreen, Colo.; and five great-grandchildren, Maia Macek, Mason Macek, Chloe Lamb, Daphne Lamb and Reid Lamb. Memorials may be directed to either the Echo Hill Presbyterian Church of Cedar Rapids or Camp Courageous of Monticello, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brosh Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved