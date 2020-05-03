|
HELEN MAE EHRESMAN Quincy, Ill. Helen Mae Ehresman, 90, of Fowler, Ill., died on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11:11 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Helen was born in Tipton, Iowa, on Oct. 6, 1929, a daughter of David and Gladys (LaRue) Wordsworth. She married Donzel William Ehresman on Jan. 25, 1947. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1999. Helen was a farmer's wife in Eastern Iowa until retiring and moving to Quincy in 1993. Helen enjoyed encouraging others and loved spending time with her family. She was an active member of Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy. In addition to her family, Helen loved spending quality time with friends playing cards, board games and creating memories around a table. Helen spent time daily in God's Word, in prayer, and often said her favorite hobby was memorizing Scripture. Survivors include her five sons and their wives, Myron (Sue) Ehresman of Anamosa, Iowa, Bruce (Marlene) Ehresman of Ames, Iowa, Duane (Lynn) Ehresman of Oak Park, Ill., Calvin (LuzAnia) of Costa Rica and Keith (Tamara) Ehresman of Quincy, Ill.; a sister, Naomi Conway; and two brothers, David and James Wordsworth. Helen leaves a legacy of 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, three new great-great-grandchildren to arrive this year, and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Kevin Ehresman in infancy and Leslie Ehresman; and a sister, Doris Kessler. With the current restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a private graveside service at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is planned. Memorials are suggested to Madison Park Christian Church and may be sent directly to the church at 4700 Broadway St., Quincy, IL 62305, or to Duker & Haugh Funeral Home at 823 Broadway, Quincy, IL 62301. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020