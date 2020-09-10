HELEN MARIE FIRST Delhi Helen Marie First, 96, of Delhi, Iowa, went home to the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at The Views Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m. at Center Point United Methodist Church. Helen was born on Dec. 11, 1923, to Charles and Juanita Vesey. She was the fifth born of 10 children and spent her early years growing up in Delhi. She grew up in the Methodist Church and later attended Lenox College in Hopkinton, Iowa, where she met her soon-to-be-husband, Clifford. Helen was united in marriage to Clifford First of Monticello on Jan. 5, 1945. Together they had four children, Steven of Kenosha, Wis., Philip of Kansas City, Kan., Debra (Dave) of Center Point, Iowa, and Timothy (Sheri) of Largo, Fla. She was especially proud of her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Helen and Clifford spent 59 years together before he preceded her in death on March 3, 2004. Many memories are associated with good times whenever Helen was present. Helen enjoyed being around family and celebrating special occasions with loved ones. Helen loved telling stories of her high school days back in Delhi playing basketball, singing, or getting into mischief with her nine siblings. In 1965, Helen and Clifford moved from Cedar Rapids to Delhi and purchased the Rocky Nook resort, where they lived and ran the resort for more than 30 years. After Clifford's retirement, they spent many winters in Bradenton, Fla., living at Horseshoe Cove Retirement Community with children and grandchildren nearby. Helen was known for her many parties and get-togethers that she hosted as social director of Horseshoe Cove. She also took pride in playing in a three-person band that played at many locations in Bradenton. She is survived by two sisters, Mildred Shaw and Shirley Day of Cedar Rapids. Helen will be missed by her family and many friends whom she knew over the years. Information available and condolences may be sent via www.kramerfuneral.com
.