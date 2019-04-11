Home

Dyersville
490 Field of Dreams Way
Dyersville, IA 52040
1-800-373-7745
Helen Meyer
Helen Marie Meyer

Helen Marie Meyer Obituary
HELEN MARIE MEYER Dyersville Helen Marie Meyer, 87, of Dyersville, Iowa, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home in Dyersville, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Helen may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with the Rev. Richard Ament presiding. Concelebrating will be the Rev. Dennis Quint, and fellow priests from the archdiocese. Assisting deacon will be Jim Steger. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
