Obituary Condolences Flowers HELEN MARIE MEYER Dyersville Helen Marie Meyer, 87, of Dyersville, Iowa, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her home in Dyersville, Iowa. Friends and relatives of Helen may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends also may call after 9 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with the Rev. Richard Ament presiding. Concelebrating will be the Rev. Dennis Quint, fellow priests from the archdiocese and Deacon Jim Steger assisting. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa. Helen was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Monticello, Iowa, daughter of Herman and Frances (Grace) Ament. She attended St. Paul's school in Worthington, Iowa, and graduated from St. Joseph Mercy's School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1953. On June 26, 1954, she was united in marriage to Donald Meyer at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa. Don and Helen were blessed with 10 children, 15 grandchildren and three great- grandchildren. Helen's devotion to her Catholic faith was evident throughout her life in many ways. She enjoyed being involved in the Christian Family Movement, Catholic Lay Ministry Program, Marriage Encounter and St. Isadore Bible study group. As an active parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Basilica, she served on the Welcome Committee, ministered as a lector and was a member of the Resurrection Choir. She also enjoyed volunteering for the Dyersville Historical Society, Oak Crest Nursing Home and Hospice of Dubuque and as a registered nurse for the Red Cross blood drives. Helen enjoyed her time with family at their cabin on Lake Delhi, traveling throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, golfing, gardening and cards. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sincere friend. Helen is survived by her 10 children: Rachele (Doug) Rickels of Worthington, Iowa, Pam Meyer of Dyersville, Iowa, Clyde (Nanci La Susa) Meyer of Naperville, Ill., Dennis Meyer (fiancee, Debbie Gomez) of Westminster, Colo., Mary Meyer of Dyersville, Iowa, John (Laurie Bildstein) Meyer of Dyersville, Iowa, Teresa (Matt) Bockenstedt of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Mark (Darla Carithers) Meyer of Dubuque, Iowa, Geralyn Maloney of San Diego and Chris Meyer of Sacramento, Calif.; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She also ia survived by her brother, the Rev. Richard Ament of Dubuque, Iowa. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Meyer; her parents; and her siblings, Paul Ament, Carol Gudenkauf and Doris Ament. To celebrate Helen, the family request that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Divine Word College, Dubuque County Right to Life, Eternal Word Network, Mary's Inn Maternity Home and Hospice of Dubuque. We would like to thank Dr. Hermann, Hospice of Dubuque and all those who reached out to Helen through cards and phone calls during her illness. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries