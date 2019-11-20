|
HELEN MARIE MCCALLEY Walker Helen Marie McCalley, 97, of Walker, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Walker Bible Church. Pastor Casey Reinkoester will officiate. Private burial will be held at Walker Cemetery. Helen was born Sept. 3, 1922, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Alice (Deyo) Opperman. She graduated from Oelwein High School. On Sept. 21, 1943, Helen was united in marriage to William Wayne "W.W." McCalley at the Coe College Chapel in Cedar Rapids. He passed away in 1993, after almost 50 years of marriage. Helen worked at Collins Radio and Quaker Oats during World War II. She then was a lead telephone operator at the Walker Telephone Co. until 1967 when they switched to dial equipment. Helen then went on to work at various nursing homes, St. Luke's Hospital and Mercy Home Health. She attended Walker Bible Church and was a member of the Women's Guild. Helen loved a good card game, tending to her garden, traveling and especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her son, William Gary (Dawn) McCalley of Swisher, and their children, Wayne (Bobbie Jo) McCalley, Rodney (Jinny) McCalley, Michael (Rachel) McCalley, Courtney (Nic) Akers, Colleen (Joe) Vonderhaar and Callie (Kolt) Stulz-O'Brien; daughter, Diane (Alan) Albertson of Walker, and their children, Benjamin (Carrie) Albertson, Elizabeth Allen, Jill (Ryan) Gilmore and Amanda (Aaron) Schnee; daughter, Karen (Harry) Evers of Coggon, and their children, Angela (Don) Donley and Andrea (Jason) Jacobsen; daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Raddatz of Walker, and their children, Tiffany (Chris) Nielsen, Justin (Megan) Raddatz and Alexie (Justin) Supple; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Leona Opperman of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.W. McCalley; parents, Theodore and Alice Opperman; brothers, Donald and Kenneth Opperman; sister, Florence Glass; and brother-in-law, Wilbert "Bill" Glass. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Mary Anne Nelson and the entire staff at Hospice of Mercy.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019