Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen McCalley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen McCalley


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen McCalley Obituary
HELEN MARIE MCCALLEY Walker Helen Marie McCalley, 97, of Walker, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Walker Bible Church. Pastor Casey Reinkoester will officiate. Private burial will be held at Walker Cemetery. Arrangements were made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Helen was born Sept. 3, 1922, in Strawberry Point, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore and Alice (Deyo) Opperman. She graduated from Oelwein High School. On Sept. 21, 1943, Helen was united in marriage to William Wayne "W.W." McCalley at the Coe College Chapel in Cedar Rapids. He passed away in 1993, after almost 50 years of marriage. Helen worked at Collins Radio and Quaker Oats during World War II. She then was a lead telephone operator at the Walker Telephone Co. until 1967 when they switched to dial equipment. Helen then went on to work at various nursing homes, St. Luke's Hospital and Mercy Home Health. She attended Walker Bible Church and was a member of the Women's Guild. Helen loved a good card game, tending to her garden, traveling and especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her son, William Gary (Dawn) McCalley of Swisher, and their children, Wayne (Bobbie Jo) McCalley, Rodney (Jinny) McCalley, Michael (Rachel) McCalley, Courtney (Nic) Akers, Colleen (Joe) Vonderhaar and Callie (Kolt) Stulz-O'Brien; daughter, Diane (Alan) Albertson of Walker, and their children, Benjamin (Carrie) Albertson, Elizabeth Allen, Jill (Ryan) Gilmore and Amanda (Aaron) Schnee; daughter, Karen (Harry) Evers of Coggon, and their children, Angela (Don) Donley and Andrea (Jason) Jacobsen; daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Raddatz of Walker, and their children, Tiffany (Chris) Nielsen, Justin (Megan) Raddatz and Alexie (Justin) Supple; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Leona Opperman of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.W. McCalley; parents, Theodore and Alice Opperman; brothers, Donald and Kenneth Opperman; sister, Florence Glass; and brother-in-law, Wilbert "Bill" Glass. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Mary Anne Nelson and the entire staff at Hospice of Mercy. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -