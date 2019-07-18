HELEN MCMORRIS GJOVIG Iowa City Helen McMorris Gjovig, 96, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the River Community Church in Iowa City with a time of visitation one hour before the services and during a time of fellowship and refreshments following the services. Burial will be at the Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Helen's memory to River Community Church of Iowa City. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com. Helen was born April 27, 1923, in Stilson, Iowa, the daughter of Arch and Beulah (Crow) Bunting. She married Paul H. McMorris on Aug, 6, 1940, in Missouri. Paul died Jan. 13, 1968. She married Ervin "Joe" Gjovig on Oct. 12, 1974. Joe died April 26, 2011. She had worked in the office of the Bureau of Educational Research at the University of Iowa before retiring in 1974. She was a longtime member of the River Community Church, formerly Bethany Baptist Church. She is survived by her eight children, Roberta "Kay" Shaw (Larry), Beverly "Bev" Bryant (Ray), Janet "Jan" Domnick (John), Marilyn Dean (James), Melba "Sue" Lutt (Lowell), Melvin "Mel" McMorris (Lynn), Venita "Nita" McMorris (Ken Nash) and Debra "Deb" Briggs (Dell); 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Mary Moody (Ted) and Carol Elson (Don); and a brother, Don "Doc" Bunting (Reva). Helen was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul McMorris and Ervin "Joe" Gjovig; and a number of brothers and sisters and their spouses. Published in The Gazette on July 18, 2019