Visitation
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burial
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:30 AM
Smithfield Cemetery
Monona, IA
Helen "Chris" McShane


1932 - 2020
HELEN "CHRIS" LORRAINE (CHRISTOFFER) MCSHANE Waterville Helen "Chris" Lorraine (Christoffer) McShane, 87, of Waterville, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa. Chris was born Nov. 3, 1932, to Frederick and Tora Helen (Baxter) Christoffer in Ayrshire, Iowa. Chris enjoyed working as a telegrapher and secretary best. She loved the Lord, her many friends, pets and birds. Her favorite pastime was love of family and hosting or attending as many of their activities as possible. Chris also enjoyed cooking and teaching her grandchildren how to prepare food, like pancakes. Survivors are her husband, James; sons, Mitchel (Audra Hallberg), Gerd (Tracy) and Galen (Alesha); granddaughters, Cassidy, Kennedy, Madeline, Karly and Ruby; grandsons, Dustin (Alanna), Bret, Cullen and Connor; great-grandchildren, Gracelynn and Decklin; her aunt, Mrs. Eythel (Baxter) Rowcliffe; sister-in-law, Janet Holmes; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Frederick (Jerry) and Laurence (Bunny). A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in McGregor, Iowa. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and federal guidance on gatherings will be followed. Funeral visitations are considered a mass gathering and limited to a 10-person gathering limit. The family would like the visitation open to the public, but with the state gathering limits, we will be implementing a rotation of 10 visitors at a time. A private visitation and service for immediate family only will be held Saturday morning, May 23. Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Smithfield Cemetery, rural Monona, Iowa. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2020
