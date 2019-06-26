HELEN M. NEWTON Arlington Helen M. Newton, 93, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Arlington, died Monday morning, June 24, 2019, at Windhaven Assisted Living Center in Cedar Falls. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Arlington United Methodist Church with Pastor James Hanke officiating. There will be no visitation. Private family inurnment: Taylorsville Cemetery, Arlington. Memorials may be directed in her name to the Western Home Communities of Cedar Falls, Cedar Valley Hospice or Arlington United Methodist Church. Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Helen May Sheppard was born Jan. 23, 1926, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Roy Wesley and Mable (Jones) Sheppard. She graduated from Manchester High School in 1944. Helen received her teaching degree from Iowa State Teachers College and her B.A. from Upper Iowa University. On May 30, 1948, she was united in marriage to LeRoy John Newton in Manchester. Helen taught at Arlington Elementary School and Starmont Elementary, retiring in 1990 after 26 years. She was a member of the Arlington United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Garden Club. Helen is survived by her four children, Nancy (Mick) Puckett of Ord, Neb., John (Mary) Newton of Onalaska, Wis., Holly (Craig) Schwerdtfeger of Cedar Falls and LuAnn (Mark) Bray of Spokane, Wash.; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, on Oct. 13, 2016; and a brother, Roy William Sheppard. Published in The Gazette on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary