HELEN PELMULDER Mount Vernon Helen Pelmulder, 96, of Mount Vernon, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. As per Helen's wishes, private family services will be held. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is caring for Helen and her family. Helen was born Sept. 18, 1923, in Creston, the daughter of Frederick and Zoe Cochrane. She married Earl D. Pelmulder. She worked at Square D for 28 years until her retirement. Helen enjoyed springtime, taking trips and doing crossword puzzles. Helen is survived by two children, Kris (Jerry) Kroeger and Mike Pelmulder; granddaughter, Rachel (Aaron) Neururer; great-grandchildren, Maddy, Max and Ava; a brother, Benjamin Cochrane; and sister, Patricia Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
