Helen Philipp
1926 - 2020
HELEN L. PHILIPP Cedar Rapids Helen L. Philipp, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Helen was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on April 29, 1926, to Curtis and Louise (Finton) Church. Her schooling began in a one-room school house and she went on to graduate from Marshalltown Senior High School in 1944. While still in school, she married Robert L. Pose. After three years in Europe as a P-38 pilot, he returned and they became the parents of five children. The couple later divorced. Helen married Fred J. Philipp on May 24, 1978, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Fred died in 1994. Helen is survived by her daughters, Tana Petersen of Fairfax, Iowa, and Diana (Larry) Brislawn of Hiawatha; grandchildren, Stacey, Jamie, Shawnee and Jenna; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lloyd, Wayne and Boyd Church; husband, Fred; son, Robert Pose Jr., in 1970; twin sons in 1946; grandson, Landon; two great-grandsons, Trevor and Curtis Jr.; and son-in-law, Rhiney Hugh. Helen wished to especially thank Faith Seehaven, Hope Hugh, and Charity and Terry Schneekloth for their love and support over many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha or St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Please share a memory of Helen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
