Helen Rowden
1931 - 2020
HELEN ROWDEN Urbana Helen Rowden, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Windsor Manor in Vinton. Graveside services 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Urbana Cemetery, with Pastor Susan Higdon officiating. Please wear a mask. Helen was born Oct. 12, 1931, in Urbana, the daughter of Clarence and Sadie Gilmore Hilliard. She attended school in Urbana, graduating in 1949. On June 1, 1949, she married William Franklin Rowden at the Little Brown Church in Nashua and the couple lived in Urbana. Helen was a member of the Urbana Methodist Church. She enjoyed outdoor activities and watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team. She especially loved playing cards and board games with her grandchildren and spending time with family. Helen is survived by her children, Gale (Janine) Rowden, Shellsburg, Robert (Sherri) Rowden, Urbana, and Sherry (Tom) Williams, Center Point; grandchildren, Kim Hotchkiss, Jason (Katie) Williams, Bobby (Kristina) Rowden, Whitney Stout, Charitey (Daniel) Robar, Wade (Margie) Rowden and Steve (Dee) Hughes; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Rowden, Marshall, Ark. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill, in 2013; son, Gary, in 2017; sister, Anna Carman; and brother, Everett Hilliard. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Helen and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Urbana Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
