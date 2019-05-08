Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Sandersfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Sandersfeld

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Sandersfeld Obituary
HELEN JOAN SANDERSFELD Williamsburg Helen Joan Sandersfeld passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lakeview Village in Amana with her family by her side at the age of 82 years. She is survived by her husband, Louis; seven children, Marie (William) Aldeman of Coralville, Laura (Denny) McCaw of Tiffin, Anita (Tim) Reihmann of Marengo, Mark Sandersfeld of Amana, Audrey Dimmer of Williamsburg, Vince (Amy) Sandersfeld of Longwood, Fla., and Leon Sandersfeld of Frytown; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Marguerite) Ohland of Fort Collins, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Pastor Richard Meyer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School or Essence of Life Hospice. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now