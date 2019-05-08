HELEN JOAN SANDERSFELD Williamsburg Helen Joan Sandersfeld passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lakeview Village in Amana with her family by her side at the age of 82 years. She is survived by her husband, Louis; seven children, Marie (William) Aldeman of Coralville, Laura (Denny) McCaw of Tiffin, Anita (Tim) Reihmann of Marengo, Mark Sandersfeld of Amana, Audrey Dimmer of Williamsburg, Vince (Amy) Sandersfeld of Longwood, Fla., and Leon Sandersfeld of Frytown; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul (Marguerite) Ohland of Fort Collins, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Pastor Richard Meyer will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Interparish School or Essence of Life Hospice. Messages and tributes may be sent to the family at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2019