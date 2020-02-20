|
HELEN "GERRI" SCHAFER Cedar Rapids Helen "Gerri" Schafer, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Per Helen's wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Iowa for medical research. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Helen Geraldine "Gerri" Benninger was born July 17, 1931, in the Bronx, N.Y., the daughter of William and Helen (McMahon) Benninger. She was an interior decorator at Hall Home Furnishings for 35 years. Helen was a strong woman of the Christian faith with a great love of family and friends. She was a free spirit and dreamer who always was living in the moment. Those left to cherish Helen's memory are her three sons, Mike Schafer of Marion, Gregg (Teresa) Schafer of Swisher and Stephen (Joyce) Schafer of Denver, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Melissa and Sarah Schafer, Larisa Rogers, Leah Reyes, Justin Schafer, Clinton and Tiara Schafer; 11 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jackie and DeeDee; and one brother, Peter. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Bill; and a sister, Mickie. Memorial donations may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House or To the Rescue. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020