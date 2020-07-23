1/1
Helen "Gerri" Schafer
HELEN "GERRI" SCHAFER Cedar Rapids Helen "Gerri" Schafer, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Per Helen's wishes, her body has been donated to the University of Iowa for medical research. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at Shueyville Church. Memorial donations may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House or "To the Rescue." Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 23, 2020.
