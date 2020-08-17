HELEN SMITH Morley Helen Smith, 98, of Morley, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Hallmark Care Center in Mount Vernon, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. The Rev. Jennifer Zoller will officiate. Burial will be in Green Center Cemetery, Morley. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. During the pandemic, social distancing and properly fitted face masks will be required at the funeral home. By visiting Goettschonline.com
, you may share thoughts, memories and condolences with the family. Helen Louise Friend was born Feb. 12, 1922, in Sandoval, Ill., the daughter of Lewis and Esther (Nowka) Friend. She attended schools in and around Mulkeytown, Ill., and graduated from Christopher High School, Christopher, Ill., in 1939. She then earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in 1943 from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Helen then graduated from the University of Illinois in 1944 with her master's degree in mathematics. Helen taught various high school subjects in Highland, Ill., Moline, Ill., Mechanicsville, Iowa, and Morley, Iowa, among others. From 1946 to 1949, she taught mathematics at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. She was elected to membership in the Iowa Academy of Science in 1947. She married Richard Cole Smith on June 24, 1951, at the First Christian Church in Cedar Rapids. Together, they farmed north of Morley, Iowa. Raised in the Christian Church, she was a longtime member of Morley Faith United Methodist Church and, later, Olin Community United Methodist Church. She was deeply involved in the Sunday School program at the church, teaching classes for many years. Helen was active in various Morley Community Women's groups and other local organizations. She is survived by her sons, Greg Smith of Columbus, Neb., and Scott Smith of rural Anamosa; a sister, Marianne Holdman of Fairfield Bay, Ark., and a sister-in-law, Patricia Friend of Royalton, Ill. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard, in 2005; her brother, Lloyd; and sister- and brother-in-law, Reba and Harley Teel.