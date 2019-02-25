HELEN THEILEN-SCHOON Anamosa Helen Theilen-Schoon, 91, of Anamosa, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Anamosa Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Anamosa. The Rev. Rodney Bluml will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at www.Goettschonline.com. Helen Lavonne Norton was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Wyoming, Iowa, the daughter of Dwain and Harriett (Wink) Norton. She graduated from North Gale High School in West Allis, Wis., in 1945. On Oct. 11, 1945, she married John B. Theilen in Odesa, Texas. He died in 1985. In early 1946, they moved back to Iowa when John was discharged from the military, and began farming with John's parents. They purchased the farm in 1964 and Helen farmed with her husband. She later worked in the fabric departments of the Ben Franklin store and Walmart. In 1990, she married Carl Schoon in Anamosa. Helen was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was a master seamstress, making many outfits for Starlighters Theater and also prom dresses. She taught her craft to others in her family. She will be remembered as a hardworking, strict, yet affectionate person who loved helping others, especially at church. She is survived by her children, Larry (Glenda), Anamosa, Stuart (Meredith), Copperas Cove, Texas, Rick (Deb), Hiawatha, Greg (Cindy), Marion, and Kevin (Kenya), Anamosa; grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer, Darbie, Bridget, Micah, Cale, Brooke, Lauren, Erin, Kayla and Karter; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Keith Zhorne, Chelsea; and a sister, Joyce Doman, McFarland, Wis. She was preceded in death by her husbands; a daughter, Linda Zhorne; and a sister, Phyllis Schneider. Memorials, in her honor, may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, the or the . Helen's family would like to thank the staffs of the Anamosa Care Center and St. Luke's Hospice for the loving care she received. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary