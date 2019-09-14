Home

Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Iowa City, IA

Helene Jolas Soper

Helene Jolas Soper Obituary
HELENE JOLAS SOPER Iowa City Helene Jolas Soper, 88, of Iowa City, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Oaknoll Retirement Residence following a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving children, who literally sang her home during her final moments. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mrs. Soper's memory to the Altar Guild of Trinity Episcopal Church or to Oaknoll Retirement Residence. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
