HENRY "HANK" FRANCIS BOCKENSTEDT JR. Edgewood Henry "Hank" Francis Bockenstedt Jr., 75, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born July 16, 1944, in Dyersville, the son of Henry Sr. and Louise (Rolfes) Bockenstedt. Henry was raised in the rural Petersburg area where he attended school. On April 15, 1967, Henry was united in marriage to Alma Forst at St. John's Church in Prairie du Chien, Wis. In 1968, Henry and Alma moved to their farm outside of Edgewood (Woodcenter area), where they raised their four children. He was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood. Henry served in the U.S. Marine Reserves for six years. He worked for many years at Wilson & Co. and Farmstead in Cedar Rapids, and later on worked for Tschiggfrie Excavating in Dubuque. Henry enjoyed his beloved coon dogs, especially Bobo, and hunting with his friends. He also loved farming and raising Angus beef cattle. He shared that passion with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed card club with friends, as well as the occasional morning coffee with neighbors. During the week he could be found enjoying a cup of coffee each morning with his buddies at Casey's. But, most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, children and grandchildren. Henry will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife, Alma (married 53 years); four children, Burke Bockenstedt of Edgewood, Adam (Jill) and Abel (Sarah) Bockenstedt of Manchester and Amber (Marc) Simmons of Mount Vernon; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Tessa, Thea, Ava, Reid and Miles Bockenstedt, and Jack and Mia Simmons; one brother, George (Barb) Bockenstedt of Center Point; four sisters, Janice (Virgil) Bries of Luxemburg, Patsy (LaVerne) Goedken of Holy Cross, LouAnn (special friend Rich) Weber of Cedar Rapids and Nancy (Neil) Henkenius of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sr. and Louise Bockenstedt; parents-in-law, Vencil and Mildred Forst; sisters-in-law, Mary Linder and Theresa Marso; and three brothers-in-law, Tom Weber, Harmon Nolte and Dale Marso. A special thank-you to Father John Haugen at St. Mark Catholic Church, Regional Medical Center, St. Croix Hospice and the Edgewood Ambulance Service for the love and kindness given to Henry and his family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020