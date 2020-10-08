1/1
Henry C. Day Jr.
1939 - 2020
HENRY C. DAY JR. Cedar Rapids Henry C. Day Jr., 81, of Cedar Rapids, died on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Mercy Hospice House in Hiawatha. Private family services at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Friday, and may be viewed at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/ 35724265. Burial with military rites at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. Survivors include his wife, Judy; a daughter, Angela Day; and a son, Eric (Kasey), all of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and two on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary. Henry was born Aug. 14, 1939, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Henry Sr. and Alice (Brown) Day, He married Judy M. Adams on June 29, 1968, in Cedar Rapids. Henry worked at Collins in assembly and retired from there after many years of service. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Henry enjoyed fishing, tinkering on his cars, family trips and especially the time spent with his friends and beloved family. He was a real family man who forever will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. A memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to the Day family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories
OCT
9
Service
10:00 AM
Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
