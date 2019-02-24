HENRY JOHN GORMAN Cedar Rapids Henry John Gorman, 66, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Survivors include his children, Melina (Oai) Cavan of North Liberty, Iowa, Ellen Gorman of North Liberty, Iowa, and Jeffrey (Allison) Gorman of Mesa, Ariz.; his granddaughters, Emma and Leah Cavan; and siblings, Linda (Leroy) Knowles of Durham, Mo., Joan Gorman of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and John (Bev) Gorman of Shellsburg, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sally Jane Gorman. Henry was born Jan. 28, 1953, in Riceville, Iowa, the son of John and Viola (Johnson) Gorman. He married LuAnn Sue Marth on Nov. 7, 1972. Later in life he married Sally Jane Ames on June 25, 1994. Henry was an engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Henry was a collector of model trains and loved his dogs and cat. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our website, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary