HENRY KEITH LANKOW Cedar Rapids Henry Keith Lankow, 78, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of Newhall, Iowa, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Keystone Cedars in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service and inurnment will be held in Fergus Falls, Minn., at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cedar Rapids. Henry was born Jan. 18, 1941, in Fergus Falls, Minn., the son of Henry Sr. and Jessie (Martin) Lankow. He graduated from Campbell High School in Minnesota and went on to receive his associate degree. Henry worked as a test technician for more than 45 years at Rockwell Collins. He enjoyed his time and fellowship while a member of First Assembly of God. Henry was a skilled outdoorsman who loved fishing and pheasant hunting with his dog companions. Henry also enjoyed listening to music. He will be missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his children, Wendy Lankow of Hutchinson, Kan., Dawn O'Regan of Des Moines, Iowa, and Nathan (Amy) Lankow of Blairstown, Iowa; grandchildren, Clarissa O'Regan, Mitch O'Regan and August Lankow; sisters, Beatrice Kutsch of Marion, Iowa, Artis (Gordon) Martinson of Breckenridge, Minn., Marilyn (Alwyn) Martinson of Vergas, Minn., and Phyllis (Burt) Hiedeman of Wahpeton, N.D.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond Lankow, Francis Lankow and Cecil Lankow; and sister, Mae Hiedeman. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Henry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 9, 2019