|
|
HENRY WILLIAM METZ JR. Iowa City Henry William Metz Jr., 92, of Iowa City, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. A family graveside service will be held at a later date at Oxford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the North Liberty Food Pantry. Henry Metz was born Sept. 24, 1926, in Middle Amana, Iowa, to Henry Metz Sr. and Ella Trumpold. He spent most of his life in Oxford, where he was a truck driver for the Oxford Feed Mill for many years. He later moved to Cedar Rapids and worked for General Mills. He retired in 2014 and moved to North Liberty to be closer to his son. Henry lived in Iowa City at the time of his death. He was a member of the Oxford Methodist Church. Henry is survived by his children, Mary Jane (Bill) Roach of Pineville, Mo., Gary (Vicki) Metz of North Liberty and Sandra (Johnny) Thomas of Cheyenne, Wyo.; his stepdaughter, Sybil Merfeld (Alan Smejkal) of Cedar Rapids; his brother, Jack (Lorie) Metz of Cedar Rapids; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Norman Metz; and wives, Marie, Ada, Darlene and Doris. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019